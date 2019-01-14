Weatherup Elected Chairman of Oswego County Legislature

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature elected District 9 Legislator James Weatherup as Chairman of the Legislature at its organizational meeting Jan. 3.

Legislature Chairman Weatherup has represented residents of District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square and portions of the towns of Hastings and Palermo, since 2014.

He served as chairman of the Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee and as legislative majority leader in 2018, and held leadership positions on several legislative committees.

Before being elected to the Legislature, he served as town supervisor and a member of the town board in the town of Hastings.

Legislators re-elected Linda Lockwood, District 11, Volney, as Vice Chairwoman.

She has served on the legislature since 2004 and as Vice Chairwoman of the Legislature since 2014.

Christopher Jones was re-elected Clerk of the Legislature. He has held the post since 2017.

Legislator Paul House was sworn in to represent District 8, which includes parts of the towns of Palermo and Hastings.

Legislator House was elected in November after being appointed to fill a vacancy last year.

Hon. Greg R. Gilbert, Supreme Court Justice, administered the oaths of office.

Legislator Terry Wilbur, District 21, was named majority leader and Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20, was named majority whip by the Republican caucus.

The Democratic caucus selected Legislator Frank Castiglia, District 25, as minority leader, and Legislator Dan Farfaglia, District 24, as minority whip.

The Palladium-Times of Oswego and the Oswego County Weeklies of Mexico were named official newspapers.

Several banks with offices in Oswego County were named official depositories of county funds. They include Key Bank NA, JP Morgan Chase, Community Bank NA, Pathfinder, NBT Bank, and Bank of America.

The Legislature’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the Legislative Chambers of the County Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

