What A Fun Night At The Theater

By Paul McKinney

Now I am not the most objective person in the room when it comes to the Oswego Players, Inc.

This is especially so since becoming its president last year.

But, I have to say that last Friday night gave me one of the proudest moments in my long long long history as a member.

I stood in the back of the house for the entire play next to Tom Briggs, director, and could not stop laughing.

I don’t mean just laughing. I mean laughing out loud until it hurt.

Briggs and his cast and crew, kept me and an almost full house of patrons, spellbound for the entire performance of “What the Rabbi Saw.”

Each character played to the fullest, the part they had taken on for the last five weeks of rehearsal.

Their comedic timing was flawless, their facial expressions ticked like well oiled clocks.

And the superb physical comedy reminded me of the old I Love Lucy shows.

Yes, I am old.

The show opened with a welcome to our 81st Season of continuous Community Theater.

And what an audience we had. I can’t remember the last time laughter was heard from the beginning to the end of a play.

In fact, those front row folks were so into the action, one of the guys started to speak right along with Matt Fleming, playing Walter.

And to everyone’s delight, Matt stopped turned and told the guy, “Stop stepping on my lines. I am sweating my guts out up here to get a laugh and you’re saying my lines ahead of me and getting all the laughs.”

The audience went bombastic with laughter and applause.

Everyone was treated to a “Wedding Reception” after the show to meet the cast and crew and shared in a piece of yummy cake and a sip of ice cream spiked cold punch.

To say there was energy in the Frances Marion Brown Theater does not even come close to describing the smiles, positivity, and joy by everyone who was there.

And that is exactly why I stood in the midst of all of this, so very very proud indeed.

Thank you all for coming out this past weekend.

Tell a friend.

Even better bring a friend and come back for another round this weekend May 3, 4 and 5.

We love seeing and hearing you in our “little theater by the water.”

For reservations call the box office at 315-343-5138 or go online and reserve your seats: oswegoplayer.org

