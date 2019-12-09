What It Costs to Fill The Tank

A look at the latest gas prices in the region (provided by AAA):

Gas Prices Stabilized

Gas stocks help keep prices down

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.57, down two cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.42.

The New York State average is $2.68 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.75.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.66 (no change since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.61 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.66 (no change since last week)

• Rochester – $2.65 (down one cent since last week)

• Rome – $2.61 (down one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.59 (no change since last week)

• Watertown – $2.66 (no change since last week)

Total domestic gasoline stocks have grown for four straight weeks, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Stock levels are higher than last year’s level at this same time.

EIA reports a slight drop in gasoline demand coming off the Thanksgiving holiday though demand is a bit higher than last year at this time.

Stock growth, amid robust demand, has helped to stabilize the national average.

This trend is likely to continue, helping to keep pump prices steady.

December typically bring low gas prices to close out the year.

