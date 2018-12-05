; White Christmas To Open in Fulton

FULTON – Opening week of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is set.

The cast is in costume and ready to deliver the beloved Christmas classic running Dec. 7-16 with Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

The production will be presented at the Fourth Street Education Center at 167 S. Fourth St. across from Voorhees Park.

For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...