White Christmas To Open in Fulton

December 5, 2018 Contributor
Pictured Bob Wallace (Ben Borenstein) and Phil Davis (Adam Schmidtmann) kick off the Broadway musical with a tap dance routine, Happy Holidays/Let Yourself Go.
FULTON – Opening week of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is set.

The cast is in costume and ready to deliver the beloved Christmas classic running Dec. 7-16 with Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

The production will be presented at the Fourth Street Education Center at 167 S. Fourth St. across from Voorhees Park.

For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.