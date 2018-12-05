Whiteout Weekend Scheduled

OSWEGO, N.Y. – The No. 8/9 Oswego State men’s ice hockey team hosts a pair of SUNYAC foes this weekend. Oswego (5-2, 3-2 SUNYAC) hosts the Potsdam Bears (5-6, 1-4 SUNYAC) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Lakers then take on Plattsburgh (4-4-1, 4-2-1 SUNYAC) at 7 p.m. on Saturday to wrap the 13th Whiteout Weekend.

On Friday, Oswego looks to continue its recent success against Potsdam. It has won three of its last four contests against the Bears, outscoring them 18-6 during that stretch. Last season, Oswego paid a visit to Potsdam in the fall semester to the tune of a 7-1 victory.

Six different Lakers scored in the tilt, including five returner to the 2018-19 squad: Aaron Huffnagle, Josh Zizek, Tanner Spink, Chris MacMillan and Mitch Emerson. The Lakers will be looking to avenge a 1-0 home loss to the Bears on Feb. 16, however, which ended Oswego’s undefeated bid in SUNYAC play.

Saturday night’s matchup will be the 125th meeting between these conference archrivals Oswego and Plattsburgh. Since 2010, Oswego owns an 11-10-3 advantage over Plattsburgh. Last year, the Lakers split the season series with the Cardinals, with each team winning on the road. Michael Gillespie opened the scoring for Oswego at Plattsburgh and assisted on Cameron Berry’s goal, the fifth Laker tally in a 5-2 win.

The Lakers and Cardinals split two conference matchups last weekend. Both teams won on Friday night, but fell in their Saturday night contests.

Oswego enters the weekend with the nation’s best power-play percentage (.314). The Lakers also rank in the top-15 nationally in winning percentage (.714) and scoring defense (2.14).

In last Friday’s 5-2 win against Brockport, Zizek, Travis Broughman and Joseph Molinaro each scored their fourth goal of the season, placing them in a three-way tie for the team lead. Tyler Currie also recorded two assists, pushing his team lead to seven.

