Winter Storm, Wind Chill, Warning

Winter Storm Warning

At 6 AM Friday Jan. 18, 2019, issued for: Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY JAN. 19 AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY JAN. 21 AFTERNOON.

Also: A wind chill watch is in effect through Monday afternoon.

This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors.

If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin.

Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder.

WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Light snow will begin as early as Saturday morning.

Snow will become heavy late Saturday

afternoon and Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning.

Snow will then transition to lake effect Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday.

At this time, greater than 7 inches of snow is possible.

Gusty winds and arctic air will also produce significant blowing and drifting snow and wind chills well below zero.

WHERE: All of western and north central New York.

WHEN: From Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Plan on snow covered and slippery road

conditions.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...