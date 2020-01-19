Winter Weather Advisory Active In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oswego County until 4 a.m. on Monday according to the National Weather Service.

*Winter weather advisory is now over.

Winter weather advisories are issued when snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of them is expected but conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria. The NWS recommends people in the area to be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties and to use caution when driving.

The NWS forecast for the area this afternoon is: snow showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m.. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 22 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight the forecast is: snow before 1 a.m., then snow showers likely after 1 a.m. Areas of blowing snow before midnight. Low around 13 degrees. North wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tomorrow, Martin Luther King Jr Day, the forecast is: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Schools are closed tomorrow due to the holiday.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...