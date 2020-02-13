Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Erie and Genesee counties beginning 10 p.m. today, Feb. 12, and ending 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

This includes the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Buffalo and Batavia.

NWS expects a total snow accumulation of 3-5 inches and advises those in the area to prepare for slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

The NWS forecast for the next few days is as follows:

Tonight: Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 32. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday: Snow. High near 34. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday night: Snow likely before 8 p.m., then snow showers likely after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

