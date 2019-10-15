Witches Ball To Benefit SAF

OSWEGO – It’s back…One of the most spellbinding events of the fall, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball!

On Friday, October 25, from 7 to 11 p.m., the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center will be filled with witches and warlocks for the third annual Witches Ball.

The Zonta Club of Oswego has once again teamed with a number of area businesses to host a bewitching evening of fun to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families program, the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

“The work that SAF does is a perfect match for our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence,” said Zonta member and committee chair Tammy Elowsky. “We were overwhelmed with the response we received for our initial Witches Ball. Last year’s was surpassed our expectations and we are witnessing even more excitement for this year’s Witches Ball.”

Open to those 21 and older. the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball is a Halloween party featuring dancing, costume contests, other Halloween themed fun.

“We’re thrilled that the Zonta Club is bringing back the Witches Ball,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “The Zonta Club has supported us in many ways over the years and the Witches Ball is their most creative. It’s much more than a fundraiser, the event helps us raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. I invite community members to join us for the most exciting Halloween party of the year!”

Proceeds from the event will help aid OCO’s SAF program. In the past year, SAF provided support and advocacy for approximately 600 victims and survivors of domestic violence in Oswego County.

For more information on the ball, sponsorship opportunities, or Zonta membership inquiries email [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Pre-sale tickets to the Witches Ball are $15 and may be purchased on the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page and at www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/events.html

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...