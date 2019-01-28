YMCA Offers Premiere Indoor Cycling

OSWEGO – When people think of indoor cycling or “spin” as one group of indoor cycling followers refer to it, they think of two things: sweat and calories.

Both of which are why so many people are enjoying these benefits of the variety of cycling classes offered at the Oswego YMCA.

Classes are offered to members and non-members.

Trish Levine, Health and Wellness Director at the Oswego YMCA, says the popularity of indoor cycling classes has remained strong ever since they introduced it to the Oswego community nearly 13 years ago.

“We started in a small room at our alternate location at the time,” Levine said.

That has evolved over the years into a dedicated studio at the Y.

The studio features best rated indoor cycles on the current market, the Keiser M3 series.

“The best thing about these bikes is that they really feel like a road bike,” said Levine. “With 24 levels or ‘gears’ of smooth quiet magnetic resistance, you get the sensation of riding up hills and working in varied gears.”

The bikes are digital with a computer simple unit showing resistance, time, distance, RPM and watt/s kcal.

The bikes are all adjustable and come with standard pedals on one side and SPD-compatible on the other.

YMCA cycling classes are led by a group of motivational and certified instructors and done to a variety of music beats that keep riders smiling – and sweating for the 30-, 45- or 60-minute-long rides.

“Indoor cycling is a fitness lifestyle,” Levine said. “We have groups of dedicated riders that get in there and have so much fun riding and sweating it out together.”

The YMCA offers a Cycle Class pass to the community as an affordable way to introduce this exciting, addicting and weather-proof fitness fun.

You do not have to be a YMCA member to ride.

Levine said that everyone can do it – from beginner to advanced.

It is an enhanced and fun form of cardiovascular exercise, but the best part – the icing on the cake – is that it is an outstanding calorie burner.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

With more than 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community is a member of Oswego YMCA.

Daily, youth, adults and families find the support and services they need to improve their quality of life.

The Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St.

For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org

