Youth Bureau, Kiwanis Plan Kids’ Paint and Pizza Day

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Kiwanis Club will host a Valentine Paint and Pizza Day at noon Feb. 10 for children ages 3 to 13.

The event will take place at Bridie Manor, 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego.

The event is free, but space is limited to 35 children.

Pre-registration is required.

Sign up at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Paint, supplies, and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau, weekdays, phone 315-349-3451 or e-mail [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...