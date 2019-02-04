Youth Bureau, Kiwanis Plan Kids’ Paint and Pizza Day

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Kiwanis Club will host a Valentine Paint and Pizza Day at noon Feb. 10 for children ages 3 to 13.
The event will take place at Bridie Manor, 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego.
The event is free, but space is limited to 35 children.
Pre-registration is required.
Sign up at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Paint, supplies, and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau, weekdays, phone 315-349-3451 or e-mail [email protected]
