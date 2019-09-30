Zombie Walk to Benefit Arbor House

OSWEGO, NY – Save the date for a special event that will get the Halloween fun off to an early start… the Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash.

Organizers have announced that the Zombie Walk returns October 13 and will serve as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities’ Arbor House, a community residence for men in recovery from a chemical dependence.

A family friendly event, the Zombie Walk is open to teams of two to five people with all ages welcome to participate.

Walkers will meet at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. in Oswego.

The walk begins at 5 p.m. with participants ambling across the bridges along the healthy walk returning to the YMCA.

Upon return, the YMCA will host a Zombie Mash Party for all walkers.

“The Zombie Walk and Mash is great fun for a great cause,” said planning committee member and Arbor House Program Manager Darlene McDougall. “To recognize our walkers and show our appreciation for their support we will host Mash Party complete with games, music, refreshments, pizza provided by Pizza Villa of Oswego, desserts, and drawings for gift baskets and other great items. We will also be awarding prizes for Best Safe Prop, Best Team Theme, and the Best Costume winner will receive a gas grill courtesy of Lowe’s Home Improvement.”

Entry fee for the Zombie Walk and Mash is $10 per person, or $40 for a team of five.

Children younger than 14 are free with an adult and entry fee includes the post walk mash party.

All funds from the event will benefit OCO’s Arbor House.

Located in western Oswego County just a few miles from the city of Oswego, Arbor House is the only service of its kind in Oswego County and serves approximately 70 individuals a year.

It offers twenty-four hour / seven day per week supervision from six to nine months for up to 16 adults in a warm and inviting home-like environment.

Residents receive out-patient treatment from a number of sources including the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism, Farnham Family Services, and Harbor Lights; work on daily living skills; and receive assistance with medical needs.

Additionally, Arbor House offers residents transportation to attend self-help meetings at Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

“Last year’s Zombie Walk and Mash was well received and enjoyed by everyone that participated,” said Resident Manager Sean Collins. “Zombies are in the forefront of pop-culture. People are fascinated with them and they are a popular theme in television and movies. We’ve already received requests from community members asking if the Zombie Walk and Mash will return this year. The answer is yes, and we invite everyone to unleash their inner Zombie and join us for the second annual Zombie Walk and Mash Party on October 13 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Oswego YMCA.”

Tickets for the Zombie Walk and Mash are available on line at www.oco.org/oco-zombie-walk or at OCO’s main office at 239 Oneida St., Fulton.

Did you know?

A private, non-profit agency, OCO’s many programs touch the lives of approximately 16,000 Oswego County residents each year.

One of Oswego County’s largest employers, OCO strives to improve the quality of life in Oswego County by helping people, supporting communities and changing lives.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Now you know … it’s OCO!

