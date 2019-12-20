Zonta of Oswego Helps Cast Out Violence Against Women

OSWEGO, NY – Zonta Club of Oswego presented Oswego County Opportunity (OCO) Services to Aid Families Program a check for $7,000, the proceeds from the third annual Witches Ball coupled with a Club contribution.

“We are so humbled by the continued community support of this event,” said Tammy Elowsky, chairperson of the Witches Ball. “We continue to grow year after year with immediate requests for an encore for the next year! This year there were more vendors and raffles, new costume contest categories, volunteers from SUNY Oswego and Novelis, great community partners like our Mission Sponsor, Novelis; Ellen A Krassowski Allstate Agency in Brewerton; and Mystic Music Entertainment, who has been with us since our inaugural event, and just a wicked lot more witches! It really has gone a long way to help us bring attention to this very important issue facing our county, not to mention the supplemental funding it brings to help the survivors of domestic violence. The Zonta witches are already brewing up next year’s event.”

The Witches Ball is held the Friday before each Halloween in October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month to fundraise for OCO’s SAF Services, the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

“We are so appreciative of all that Zonta Club of Oswego does for the victims and survivors that we serve,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “The funds that Zonta has contributed allows SAF to meet the needs that other funding sources cannot and makes such a positive impact on the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families in Oswego County. We are thankful for their continuous support we receive from the Zonta Club of Oswego and the work they do to host the annual witches ball.”

“The work that SAF does compliments our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence,” Elowsky said. “The Zonta Club has supported SAF in many ways over the years. We were thrilled and grateful for the response we received for the last three years’ Witches Ball and are excited that were able to bringing it back again this year and to once again welcome Novelis as a Mission Sponsor for the event. With the support we receive from community members like Mystic Music Entertainment and caring companies such as Novelis, our vision can become a reality.”

For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball, sponsorship opportunities, or Zonta membership inquiries contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

This year, Zonta International is celebrating its 100th year of service and advocacy for women.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

