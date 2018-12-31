2018 In Review: October – Ground Broken For New Housing Development, Deputy Police Chief Named, Social Host Law Passed

OSWEGO, NY – Here’s a glimpse of the some of the news from the past 12 months.

Committee Moves Ahead With Oswego ‘Social Host Law’ Proposal

OSWEGO – In early October, the Planning and Development Committee sent a resolution regarding a tentative Social Host Law to the full council for consideration.

Council vice president Kevin Hill brought the proposal to the committee for discussion.

It is in response to young people, college students and others, migrating from the downtown bars to large house parties in residential neighborhoods, he explained.

“Most of the (college) students do respect Oswego residents and their property,” he said, adding, others do not.

“The problem is not just about students. It’s a broader issue,” he said.

The proposal would make it unlawful for any person older than the age of 18 who owns, rents, or otherwise controls a private residence, to knowingly allow the consumption of alcohol, alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs by any minor (younger than the age of 21) on such premises or to fail to take reasonable corrective action upon learning of the consumption of alcohol, alcoholic beverages or use of illegal drugs by any minor on such premises.

Oswego Elks Lodge Celebrates 125 Years in Oswego

Oswego Elks Lodge celebrated its 125th anniversary in Oswego on October 18-20.

October 18, the Elks Lodge opened its doors to the community for an open house. On October 19, CNY favorite Brass, Inc., performed. October 20 capped off the anniversary festivities with the 125th Anniversary Dinner.

City, VOW Seek To Join Forces, Fight Drugs

OSWEGO – Besides recently getting a designated vehicle for its DARE program, the city was looking to bolster financial support for it as well

Mayor Billy Barlow sought council approval for a proposed fiscal sponsorship agreement to be entered into between the Victor Orlando Woolson Foundation and the city on behalf of the Oswego Police Department.

The deal will help support and fund the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which is administered locally by OPD.

“There is no fiscal impact to the city of Oswego by entering into this agreement. In fact, the financial assistance from VOW will help ensure the DARE program continues to thrive in the Oswego community,” the mayor said.

Jones Released From Prison; DA ‘Heartbroken, Frustrated and Angry’

OSWEGO – Alan Jones was released from prison Oct. 4.

He was serving a sentence of 5 to 15 years. He strangled his 11-year-old step-sister in August of 2008 at their Palermo home.

Jones had been convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

However, in 2012 a state appeals court ruled Jones hadn’t acted with “depraved indifference” and the charge was reduced to manslaughter, which reduced the sentence to 5-15 years.

Last year, Oswego County DA Greg Oakes wrote a letter to the parole board urging them to keep Jones behind bars.

“I’m heartbroken, frustrated, and angry at the whole situation,” the DA said on Oct. 6. “I’m heartbroken for how Erin (Maxwell) lived and died. Frustrated that I’m powerless to prevent Jones’ release. And I’m angry that the state legislature, 10 years after Erin’s death, still has not amended to law to protect children and adequately hold offenders accountable.”

SUNY Oswego Professor Killed in Limo Crash

OSWEGO, NY – One of the 20 victims in the fatal limousine crash in Schoharie was identified as Brian Hough.

He was a geology professor at SUNY Oswego.

Hough was one of the two people killed outside the limo.

The driver and all 17 passengers in the limo were killed.

SUNY Oswego issued the following statement:

The campus community is deeply saddened by the death of Brian Hough, an assistant professor of geology, who passed away as a result of an accident on Saturday.

‘Groundbreaking’ Held For Champlain Commons

SCRIBA, NY – Nine months from today, people will start to move into Champlain Commons, Diane Cooper-Currier, executive director, Oswego County Opportunities, said October 17.

“OCO is thrilled to be a partner with Rochester’s Cornerstone Group and our state funding partners to bring new, safe, affordable and quality housing to Oswego County,” she told the large crowd on hand for the ceremonial groundbreaking at the 164 City Line Road site just off State Route 104. “OCO serves approximately 20,000 people annually and so many of them identify safe, affordable housing as a significant need of theirs.”

“We are pleased that OCO’s vision for more safe, affordable housing is coming to fruition through this project,” Cooper-Currier told Oswego County Today. “For many years we’ve tried to get to this point; so we want to celebrate those individuals who have helped us along the way.”

OCO is the anti-poverty agency for the county.

‘Social Host’ Law Approved By Oswego Council

OSWEGO – The Common Council voted unanimously to approve the city’s new “Social Host” law.

The new law is a version of legislation which has been enacted by various other municipalities in the state, explained Council Vice President Kevin Hill who brought the proposal to committee.

Oswego’s new law is slightly different from current New York State Legislation, Hill said. The state law only governs the actual giving or selling of alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. Oswego’s Social Host law puts the responsibility on the host where such illegal acts may be occurring.

Mayor Barlow Appoints Zachary Misztal as Deputy Police Chief

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced the promotion of Police Lieutenant Zachary Misztal to the rank of Deputy Police Chief.

Misztal, a 15-year veteran of the Oswego City Police Department, has served as a Lieutenant with the department since 2013 and was most recently assigned as the Criminal Investigations Division Commander for the department.

As Deputy Police Chief, Misztal will serve as the second in command of the department with oversight of patrol and investigative operations.

“I have worked with Lieutenant Misztal on a variety of projects since my administration began and I am very confident in his abilities to serve in this position. Deputy Chief Mistzal will assist Police Chief Tory DeCaire as we continue improving our department as the Oswego Police Department is an integral piece of city government in every aspect,” Barlow said. ” I offer my sincere congratulations to the new Deputy Police Chief!”

Chief DeCaire added, “Soon to be Deputy Chief Misztal has been a valuable member of the department over the last 15 years and I know he will do an excellent job in his new role.”

Oswego Police Probe Shooting

OSWEGO – At approximately 1:43 p.m. Oct. 26, Oswego Police responded to a possible shooting on East Utica Street between East 10th and Duer Street in the city of Oswego.

Upon arrival, both the victim and the suspect were on scene. The suspect was taken into custody.

There was no longer any threat to the public, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for evaluation.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the police report.

Oswego Police Investigators, working with the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, charged 58-year-old Thomas E. Schrader of Oswego with the following:

Attempted murder in the second degree. In violation of section 125.25 (1) of the NYS Penal code. This is a class B Felony.

Assault in the first degree. In violation of section 120.10 (1) of the NYS Penal code. This is a class B Felony.

