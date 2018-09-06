Athletic and Community Facility Visioning Session Planned

OSWEGO – City officials invite the public to join the planning team and steering committee for the first step in a community outreach process as they present three concepts for a re-imagined athletic and community facility at the Fort Ontario Rink complex.

They want to hear from you and get your input on the Athletic and Community Facility needs locally and regionally.

The Athletic and Community Facility Visioning Session will be held on September 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at GS Steamers Quality Inn Riverside Banquet Room located at 70 E. First St.

This project was awarded funding through the NYS Consolidated Funding Application Round 6 with the Empire State Development to facilitate a feasibility study regarding further development of the Fort Ontario Rink

complex into a year-round multipurpose facility for athletic and community purposes.

