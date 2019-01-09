Auxiliary Makes Generous Donation to Oswego Health

January 9, 2019 Contributor

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Auxiliary has made a generous donation to the health system which will support the installation of artwork throughout the healthcare provider’s facilities.

Seated from left, Linda McQueen, auxiliary secretary MaryLou Kritzman; Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic; Auxiliary President Julie Burns and Mary Margaret Retuccio. Standing are Marion Duplessis, Sheila Gurdziel, Pat Tripp, Donna Shortt, Oswego Health Auxiliary Volunteer/Clinical Support Coordinator Dawn Smith; Auxiliary Vice President Margaret Manicca; Oswego Health Vice President of Human Resources Marq Brown; Terri Smith, Sue Benzing and Donna Teserioro.
Seated from left, Linda McQueen, auxiliary secretary MaryLou Kritzman; Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic; Auxiliary President Julie Burns and Mary Margaret Retuccio. Standing are Marion Duplessis, Sheila Gurdziel, Pat Tripp, Donna Shortt, Oswego Health Auxiliary Volunteer/Clinical Support Coordinator Dawn Smith; Auxiliary Vice President Margaret Manicca; Oswego Health Vice President of Human Resources Marq Brown; Terri Smith, Sue Benzing and Donna Teserioro.

The auxiliary raised the donated funds from its annual fall bazaar and various other fundraisers, as well as the sales from the Oswego Hospital gift shop.

The auxiliary always welcomes new members.

Community members interested in joining the auxiliary should call Dawn Smith at 315-349-5566.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*