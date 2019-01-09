Auxiliary Makes Generous Donation to Oswego Health

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Auxiliary has made a generous donation to the health system which will support the installation of artwork throughout the healthcare provider’s facilities.

The auxiliary raised the donated funds from its annual fall bazaar and various other fundraisers, as well as the sales from the Oswego Hospital gift shop.

The auxiliary always welcomes new members.

Community members interested in joining the auxiliary should call Dawn Smith at 315-349-5566.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...