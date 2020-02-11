FULTON, NY – Beverly J. Sawyer, 92, of Volney, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Fulton on May 21, 1927, to Marshall and Viola Guernsey.

Beverly was a homemaker and volunteer with the Oswego Industries bowling league.

She was a long-time member of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, ARC of Oswego County and RSVP.

Beverly enjoyed crocheting, baking and spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Ann) Sawyer of Volney; her granddaughters, Cali (Noah) Sweeting of Oswego and Paige Sawyer of Volney; her great-granddaughter, Scarlett Sweeting as well as several nieces and nephews.

Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Harold. in 2009; her son, Bobby. in 2014; her sister, Marietta Ketcham. in 2006; and by her brothers, Fay, Willard “Buster” and Van Guernsey.

Calling hours will be 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home following the calling hours.

A reception will be held in the banquet room of the funeral home after the services.

Contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to ARC of Oswego County, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, NY 13069.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Sawyer family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

