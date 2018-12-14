Bodley Chorus Ensembles Showcase Talent In Holiday Show

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School students in both the treble and concert choirs spread holiday cheer during their recent winter concert.

GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst welcomed the crowd to the auditorium and said she hoped that when the guests left the performance, they felt enlightened throughout the holiday season.

Choral director Tom Nami first introduced the treble choir, made up of 56 freshmen and sophomore girls who sang five holiday tunes.

A couple of the songs featured soloists, including Ashlyn Wallace and Leah Kingsbury in the choir’s rendition of the Mariah Carey pop hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

A mix of boys and girls from all classes of GRB then performed in the concert choir. They began with “Deck the Hall with Gladness” and then sang five additional tunes before the combined choirs performed “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Nami thanked Dolores Walrath for serving as accompanist for the night, and recognized students who recently performed with the Area All-State ensembles in November.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...