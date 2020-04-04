CDC Recommends Face Coverings In Public, How To Make Them

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending wearing cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores.

Oswego County Today has compiled some ways one can adhere to this recommendation.

If you do not have access to a sewing machine or materials, below is a video of the U.S. Surgeon General giving a quick tutorial on how to make a face covering using scarves, bandanas or t-shirts with elastics or rubber bands.

If you have access to a sewing machine, here is how one can make a homemade fabric face mask with elastic and one with ties. Below is a video on how to make these face masks. The instructions and video were recommended by Margaret Barclay, Executive Director for the Oswego Health Foundation.

If you have any tips or tricks to share with others regarding making face coverings, comment below.

