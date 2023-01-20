12 Oswego Band Students Perform With Junior High All-County Band

OSWEGO – A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School.

Students selected included Abigail Peters (7th grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (7th, French horn), Amalia Sloan (8th, flute), Adrian Williams (8th, French horn), Eva Kandt (8th, flute), Samuel Arthur (7th, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (8th, baritone), Alec Braun (8th, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (8th, flute), Delany Bobbett (8th, flute), Mason Bandla (7th, tuba) and Len Lin (7th, flute).

Entry into Junior High All-County Band is a very selective process based upon auditions in November, OMS Band Director James Peer said.

“The students put on an outstanding performance after just a few hours of rehearsal,” Peer added.

