14 Students Inducted Into The Oswego National Junior Honor Society

OSWEGO – 14 students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at Oswego High School April 30. The ceremony was complete with the traditional lighting of the candles as the students recited the Junior Honor Society pledge.

National Honor Society Co-president Sean Metcalf said, “This organization is all about the five main pillars of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. You guys have worked incredibly hard to reach this moment, and you should be very proud of yourselves.”

The following were the inductees: Kaelyn Bond, Alyssa Britt, Anna Canale, Lindsay Colasurdo, Olyvia Dorsey, Kara Hsu, Brielle Libbey, Len Lin, Wilson Metcalf, Maria Murray, Abigail Peters, Elizabeth Stahl, Mia Sykut and Lucy Woodruff.

Oswego Middle School Mary Beth Fierro gave the closing remarks, saying, “New inductees, congratulations, this is only the beginning for you. You are leaders amongst your peers, and with that leadership comes great responsibility to make well-thought out decisions at all times.”

