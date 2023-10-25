$15,000.00 In Food Given Away Just This Month

See the Impact: Watch How We Gave the Community $15,000 of Food in One Day!**

Erin’s Angels has been dedicated to providing essential food resources to our community since 2017. Our commitment to reducing food insecurity and supporting children has always been at the core of our work.

Now, we have a unique chance to significantly expand our impact by securing an office space that will serve as a central hub for food distribution. We have partnered with Amazon and will be getting monthly food boxes. So far, we have distributed nearly 50 thousand dollars in food in just a few months. The winter is coming, and we will have to discontinue this program unless we get immediate help with a warm office space. With this space, we will be able to receive, store, and distribute even larger quantities of food, ensuring that no one in our community goes to bed hungry.

However, finding the right space is a challenge, and this is where we need your help. We are turning to our community members for suggestions, connections, or any leads that could lead us to a suitable office space.

What we are looking for:

A secure and accessible office space located in Oswego County

Must be heated and at street level (no stairs)

Proximity to public transportation (if possible)

We believe that our community’s collective wisdom and connections are invaluable, and we invite you to play a crucial role in this exciting endeavor. If you have any leads, know of available spaces, or have connections to property owners who may be willing to support our cause, we would be immensely grateful for your assistance.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to Sheila at (315) 399-6602 with any information or suggestions. Together, we can secure a space that will make a profound difference in the lives of many people in Oswego County.

Your support in helping us find a central distribution hub and office space will have a lasting impact on our community. We deeply appreciate your commitment to making our mission a reality.

Thank you for being an essential part of our community and for your ongoing support.

