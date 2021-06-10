CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Allyson Isereau, a 2020 Central Square graduate, has made the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at SUNY Brockport. Allyson finished the semester with a 4.0 Allyson is a Biology major with plans to become a dentist. Allyson is also involved in many clubs at Suny Brockport, which include; a member of the Brockport Women’s Soccer Team, Biology Honors Club, Delta College, Delta College Recruiter, Pre-Professional Health Club and S.A.F.E ( Student Athletes For Equity )

Kaylie Isereau, a 2020 Central Square graduate, has made the Dean’s List with Honors for the Spring 2021 semester at SUNY Brockport. Kaylie finished the semester with a 3.90. Kaylie is an Exercise Science major and plans to become a Physical Therapist. Kaylie is involved in many clubs at Suny Brockport, which include, a member of the Brockport Women’s Soccer Team, Exercise Science Club, Phi Epsilon Kappa Academic Fraternity and The Delta College.

Both girls are the daughters of DJ and Kristen Isereau of Brewerton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...