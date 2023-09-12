CSSD Homecoming Football Game Information

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from CSCSD concerning their Homecoming Football game:

Good Morning,

Below we have some very important information regarding this Fridays Homecoming Football (9/15) game at PVM Stadium:

Gates for all fans will open at 5:45 sharp with kickoff at 6:30.

There will be no admission charge for the game.

Students in grades K-8 MUST be accompanied by and adult to be admitted into the game. We also ask that those 10 and under remain with parents and are supervised throughout the game.

Backpacks, footballs or any other type of ball are prohibited and should not be brought to the game.

There will be limited access to the hill area to the right of the press box and children should not be left unaccompanied in that area.

Spectators are not allowed to stand at the fence and should remain in the bleachers or on the concourse.

After exiting the game there is no re-entry.

Halftime will be 15 minutes to allow our cheer team and field band time to perform.

As always, we remind all spectators to be loud, be proud and be positive and refrain from using inappropriate language towards officials, coaches, players or other spectators. We are looking forward to providing a positive experience for athletes, coaches, officials and fans alike,

Thank you!!

CSSD Athletic Department

