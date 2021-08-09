Alm Donates ‘Lapghans’ To Friends Of Oswego County Hospice

Brenda Alm of Orwell recently made her fourth donation of “lapghans” to the Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOOCH), it was announced by Elena Twiss, FOOCH executive director.

“This wonderful woman donates these comforting ‘lapghans’ to our hospice patients each year,” Twiss said. “She was inspired to make them following her mother’s stays in rehab centers and she very graciously began making them for our patients.”

“I took up crocheting 21 years ago when I retired from teaching high school English,” Alm said. “I began making full-size afghans for family and friends as well as baby afghans. When I ran out of people to give the afghans to, I looked for places to which I could donate them.

“A few went to nursing homes, but most went to a local Lioness Club. I got the idea for ‘lapghans,’ rather than full-size afghans when my Mom was in a rehab center and received a prayer shawl from the Rehab Auxiliary. For her, the prayer shawl wasn’t large enough to cover her lap and legs…and the idea for lapghans presented itself. When we moved to Orwell four years ago, I was looking for a new place to donate my lapghans. My Mom’s stays in rehab centers following hospitalizations came into play again when I discovered that Oswego County Hospice welcomes blankets and afghans. Knowing how much the prayer shawl had meant to my Mom, I knew that OCH was the place I wanted to send my lapghans. I believe this summer’s donation was the fourth one I have made to OCH. ”

Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...