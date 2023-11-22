Become a Winter Weather Spotter for National Weather Service

OSWEGO COUNTY – Sign up today for a free SKYWARN spotter training seminar with the National Weather Service. The 90-minute session begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

“This is a perfect opportunity for Oswego County residents to learn about the specific winter storm hazards we face, and to help the National Weather Service by providing real-time observations during storms,” said Cathleen Palmitesso, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “We are excited to host this spotter training course.”

The basic training session provides a brief overview of the National Weather Service organization and its responsibilities as well as winter weather safety and meteorology, such as how lake effect snowstorms and larger-scale snowstorms develop. Anyone can become a severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service.

SKYWARN training is free and open to the public, and registration is required. Those interested can call the Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or register online with the National Weather Service Buffalo office at https://www.weather.gov/buf/Skywarn .

SKYWARN is a national effort to save lives during severe weather and winter weather emergencies through a network of trained volunteer weather spotters. SKYWARN spotters support their local communities by providing reports of severe weather directly to the National Weather Service Buffalo office by phone or through online methods. The services performed by SKYWARN spotters have saved many lives.

The National Weather Service has a number of devices for detecting severe winter storms, including Doppler radar and satellite imagery. However, one of the most important tools for observing winter weather is the trained eye of the storm spotter. By providing observations of snow and ice, SKYWARN spotters assist National Weather Service staff in their warning decisions and help the federal agency fulfill its mission of protecting life and property. Storm spotters are, and always will be, an indispensable part of the winter warning program.

For more information, call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or the National Weather Service at 716-565-0204 ext. 223.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...