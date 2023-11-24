Community Shoe Drive Returns for 10th Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 10th annual “Tithe My Shoes” collection returns to Oswego County in time for the holidays. People are asked to drop off new or gently used shoes or boots at one of a dozen locations around the county by Friday, Dec. 8.

Led by former Central Square Mayor Millard “Mudd” Murphy, the regional shoe drive helps adults and children in need.

People are asked to drop off footwear at one of the following locations:

NYS Assemblyman Will Barclay’s District Office: 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton

Central Square Village Clerk’s Office: 3125 East Ave.

Central Square Community Church: 833 U.S. Rte. 11; open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Cleveland Village Hall: 2 Clay St.

Fulton City Hall: 141 S. First St.

Mexico Town Clerk’s Office: 64 S. Jefferson St.

Oswego City Hall: 13 W. Oneida St.

Parish Municipal Office: 2938 E. Main St.

Phoenix Village Office: 455 Main St.

Pulaski Village Office: 4917 Jefferson St.

SUNY Oswego: Marano Campus Center, 109 Campus Center Dr.; collection bin is next to information/welcome desk and across from the college store and box office.

Trinity Episcopal Church: 1492 NYS Rte. 49, Constantia

After collection, shoes will be cleaned and repaired by Ralph Rotella of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse and donated to the Rescue Mission in support of its goal to provide food, clothing and shelter to those in need.

For more information, contact “Mudd” Murphy at 315-952-2828 or [email protected].

