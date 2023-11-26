Concinnity will Perform Heaven and Nature Sing!

OSWEGO – Concinnity, the select women’s group, will be performing their traditional seasonal concert entitled Heaven and Nature Sing! at 3:00 on Sunday, December 3 at Faith United Church. The building is fully accessible and is located near Oswego Middle School, at 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego, NY 13126, and there is ample parking.

Concinnity is under the direction of Mary Lou Bjorkman and is accompanied by Nancy Pease and Erny Papay. They will be singing some familiar seasonal music as well as some newly composed selections. As the concert title implies, there are songs relating nature to the season: plants (The Holly and the Ivy), flowers (Cold December Rose), and animals (The Friendly Beasts and We Three Camels, which tells of the journey of the Three Kings from the camels’ point of view). And, of course, the carol Joy to the World, from which the concert title comes, will play a part.

While there is no admission charge for the hour-long concert, a free will donation would be gratefully accepted to help this group of local singers continue to present such concerts.

