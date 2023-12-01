Downtown Holiday History Shoppe Opens

OSWEGO – The Holiday History Shoppe will again be open for business in downtown Oswego starting Thursday. Located in the City of Oswego Downtown Visitor Center at 201 West 1st Street in Oswego. The shop features items from the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Fort Ontario, Richardson-Bates House Museum, Scriba Historical Society, Mexico Historical Society, Friends of Fulton History, Oswego Public Library, CMOO and more.

The hours are 11-6 pm on Thursdays through Saturdays in December and expanded hours during Christmas week till Christmas Eve. The Shoppe is closed on Sundays. Additional dates may be added.

The shop offers unique gifts and memorabilia from museums and historical societies from around the county. Items sold at the Holiday History Shoppe make great gifts and the proceeds benefit the museums and organizations that preserve and present Oswego County’s rich history to its residents and visitors. Each purchase supports these groups as they work to promote Oswego County’s significant role in commercial, industrial, farming, maritime and military history.

In addition, the shoppe will be celebrating 50 years of Hallmark ornaments. Visitors may stop in and see the unique Hallmark tree display courtesy of collector, Fred Regan. Visitors may also take a selfie with the large model of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse. Vintage model train exhibits are on display courtesy of Fred Regan and Bill Dexter of the Oswego Valley Railroad Association. The Shoppe connects with the Canal Commons stores through the back entrance as well as off W. First Street. Bring your family and friends.

The historical agencies would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the City of Oswego for providing the space used to house the Holiday History Shoppe.

For more information about the Shoppe visit hlwmm.org or call 315.342.0480.

