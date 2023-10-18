Free Coffee, Donuts, and Music at Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO, NY – The public is invited to a unique musical listening experience at the Minetto United Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. Come and enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts, courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts, while you listen to a rehearsal and informal concert by the Oswego County New Horizons Band.

The band will play such numbers as Lion King, The Eagles on Tour, Nutcracker, Irving Berlin’s Christmas, West Side Story – Cool, and Instant Swing Concert. The band is under the direction of State University of New York at Oswego music professor Robert Auler, DMA, and Phill Sterling, assistant director.

The band rehearses on Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m. at the Minetto United Methodist Church. Anyone interested in joining the group is encouraged to sit in on a rehearsal and talk with members. Parking is convenient, and all facilities are fully accessible. To schedule a performance or join the organization, send an email to [email protected] or contact Phill Sterling at [email protected] or phone 315 638-4956.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115. The church phone is 315-343-3465.

The Oswego New Horizons Band began in the late 1990s. The group draws members from across Oswego County as well as some from Cayuga and Onondaga Counties. The band currently has 40 members. The musicians are seniors 50 years of age or older and come from all walks of life and levels of musical background to play together for the pure enjoyment of music, to socialize with others who love music, and to entertain audiences. The group performs for festivals, park programs, adult care facilities, and church groups; performing a variety of musical selections that include everything from swing to marches, classics to pops, and golden oldies.

The New Horizons program was founded in 1991 by Roy Ernst, a professor at Eastman School of Music in Rochester. The program promotes music participation for senior citizens, enriching their lives and wellbeing. Now known as New Horizons International Music Association, the organization consists of over 200 bands, orchestras, and choruses with over 9,000 musicians in Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States.

