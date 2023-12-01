Harborfest Seeks Vendors For 2024 Festival

OSWEGO – Applications are now available for vendors to exhibit and sell their products at the 2024 edition of Harborfest. The festival, Oswego County’s largest summer event and one of the largest in the region, seeks vendors in the categories of arts and crafts, food and drink, commercial products, and farmer’s market vendors. All applications are available on the Harborfest website. Potential food vendors should also take note of the additional applications needed for the use of tents and propane.

“Most of our vendors come back year after year because of the terrific crowds we draw, but there’s always room for fresh ideas, more diversity in food and beverages as well as new and interesting products. I encourage any vendor thinking about making their first visit to Harborfest to give us a call to get your questions answered and become a part of the Harborfest family,” said Dan Harrington, Harborfest Executive Director.

Potential vendors with questions can call vendor coordinator Marilyn McMillen at 315-343-6858 or send questions through the online form on the website.

Harborfest returns July 25 – 28, 2024 with the food, music, fun and fireworks that has drawn families and friends together along the Lake Ontario to make unforgettable memories. The free-to-attend festival’s signature event is its spectacular fireworks show over the lake while its stages feature top national and regional performers. The annual Harborfest Children’s Parade is one of many family-friendly events for young people to enjoy with their parents. Great food, exciting rides and games and interesting artwork, crafts and products round out a festival that has been a destination since 1988.

