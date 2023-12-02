Local Search and Rescue Teams Gear Up for 2024 Academy

OSWEGO and ONONDAGA COUNTIES – Search and rescue teams from Oswego and Onondaga counties host an informational meeting for those who are interested in learning about this essential service. The session begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Clay Town Highway Garage at 4483 NYS Rte. 31.

Members of the Oswego County Pioneer and the Onondaga County Wilderness search and rescue (SAR) teams will be on hand to answer questions and discuss what is involved in being part of a search and rescue team. People who love spending time outdoors and have an interest in helping others are encouraged to attend.

The two SAR teams offer a training academy every two years with the next program planned for late winter and spring of 2024. Classes are held Wednesday evenings and some weekends between February and June in Oswego and Onondaga counties.

The curriculum, which meets New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYSDEC) minimum requirements for search and rescue training, is mandatory for local search and rescue members.

The Oswego and Onondaga County teams are the primary search and rescue units called out to look for missing or lost persons in their respective counties. They support each other in mutual aid searches and work closely with local law enforcement, NYSDEC Forest Rangers, NYS Police and the NYS Federation of Search and Rescue Teams.

The training academy is open to anyone aged 18 and older, regardless of where they live. They should be in good health and capable of passing a moderate physical fitness test. Students are expected to attend all classes, complete all assignments and pass all written and practical testing.

The SAR academy covers map and compass skills, global positioning systems (GPS), grid searches, man-tracking, wilderness survival, radio communications, search techniques, cold weather emergencies, crime scene preservation, the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and a variety of other topics.

More information can be found on either of the teams’ websites or Facebook pages. Find the Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue Team online at https://www.oswegocountysar.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/OCPSAR and the Onondaga County Wilderness Search and Rescue Team at https://wsar.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WSARTeam/.

