Make Your Home More Energy Efficient This Winter

OSWEGO COUNTY – EnergySmart CNY invites the public to an informational session on energy efficiency from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Pulaski Public Library, 4917 N. Jefferson St.

EnergySmart CNY Director Lindsay Speer will speak with residents about how to increase the energy efficiency of their homes and what grants and rebates are available to help fund improvement projects. A question-and-answer period will follow the discussion.

EnergySmart CNY is a project of the CNY Regional Planning and Development Board, Alliance for a Green Economy, and Greater Syracuse Works. The initiative aims to connect with Central New York residents about clean energy, incentives for energy efficiency improvements and more.

The event is sponsored by the village of Pulaski, the town of Richland, and the Pulaski Public Library.

