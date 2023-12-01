Master Gardener Volunteer Training Course to be offered February 2024

OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego) will be offering a Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Training starting next February. The class will primarily be held online through Moodle using Cornell’s Garden-based Learning Library to give students greater flexibility with their personal schedules. Students will work through the online course material and then participate in two group sessions every month. One session will be held virtually through Zoom on Wednesday evenings and the other will be an in-person event held on Saturday mornings. During each session, students will review key knowledge checks, participate in class discussion, work through hands-on activities, and listen to guest speakers present on various topics.

The MGV training will cover all aspects of horticulture and is open to anyone with a passion for gardening and a willingness to volunteer in the community. Students must complete a final project and contribute 50 hours of volunteer service per year. The class fee is $200, which includes access to course materials through Cornell’s Garden-Based Learning Library, as well as other related costs of running the program. The course starts in early February and finishes in the middle of June. If interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agricultural Community Educator for CCE of Oswego County at[email protected] or 315-963-7286 ext. 200 to set up an interview.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.

