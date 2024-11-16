OSWEGO COUNTY – Medicare participants are offered a wide variety of health care options that may be confusing to navigate alone. This is especially true as the nation’s baby boomers are reaching the age of Medicare eligibility and those already on Medicare are reviewing their coverage options.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosts Medicare 101 sessions to help current and soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the basics of how health care under Medicare works.

The final session of the year will be on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.

Meetings are held virtually on Zoom and in-person in the training room of the Oswego County Health Department, located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The program lasts about an hour and a half. Participants attending virtually will be sent a link via email to access the session.

Registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendees. For more information or to reserve a space in a session, call the OFA at 315-349-3484.

