Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will hit the stage of the Fulton Board of Education Center October 27-29 and November 3-5. This musical production is sponsored by CNY Community Arts Center, which is currently under construction.

Tickets may be obtained online at www.cnyartscenter.com.

This thrilling musical experience is directed by Janie Wainwright and musical directed by Dan Williams. Pictured are Ceara R. Windhausen, who plays Mrs. Lovett, and Casey J Ryan, who plays Sweeney Todd. The Fulton Board of Education Center is located at 167 South Fourth Street in Fulton.

