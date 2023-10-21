Take A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

FULTON – on Friday, November 10 at the Tavern on the Lock with our very own Joe Cortini. Joe educated and enchanted us at last year’s dinner with his Jazz Mafia Trio. This year Joe, on drums, will be joined by well-known pianist Rick Montalbano and vocalist Julie Falatico.

Join The Friends of History in Fulton for an evening of good food, good friends, and great music. The cash bar will open at 5:30 with a buffet dinner served at 6:30. Price per person is $35.

Be prepared to step back in time to listen to your favorite music.

Call 315-598-4616 for more information and to reserve your spot at this great year-end celebration! You can also email us at [email protected].

Visit our website www.pratthousemuseum.org for more information about our events.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...