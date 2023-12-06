The Friends of History is accepting canned goods, such as canned fruits, vegetables, etc., and packaged products like rice, cereal, and pasta, to help restock the food bank at our local Salvation Army. We will accept any food you keep in your cupboards and we will deliver it for you too!

Please bring your donations to the Pratt House Museum during our open hours:

Mon—Fri, 10 am to 3 pm

Now until December 13

The J.W. Pratt House Museum is located at 177 S First St., Fulton, NY | 315-598-4616

There’s a special “sock” tree at this year’s Parade of Trees.

Donate new socks to put on our special “sock” tree and the Friends of History will be sure to get them to those in need so they can have warm tootsies too!

Plus, it’s fun to give cool socks!

Visit us at this year’s Parade of Trees and bring a pair or two of socks to give to those in need. The new sock tree is located upstairs at the Pratt House.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...