The North Shore Council of Governments Invites Community Input on Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan

Constantia, NY – The North Shore Council of Governments (NorCOG)—which includes the Towns of Constantia and West Monroe and the Villages of Central Square and Cleveland—will hold a Public Input Session on Monday, October 30th from 7:00 to 8:30pm at the AA Cole Elementary School Gymnasium, 1683 NY-49, Constantia, NY. This session is intended to seek community input regarding an Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan.

NorCOG, in partnership with the Tug Hill Commission and various community partners, aims to take a proactive approach to economic growth by identifying and leveraging opportunities offered by proximity to Oneida Lake and the Micron project, as well as quantifying and addressing challenges that hinder the community’s success. In doing so, NorCOG is looking to determine ambitious and transformative goals that can be achieved by communities in collaboration with stakeholders. This plan will be used as a guide for municipalities, partners, and future development projects investing in the community.

NorCOG has engaged MRB Group from Rochester, NY to assist in this effort. As part of this plan, the MRB team is conducting economic and market analyses, assessing the current condition of the NorCOG region, and gathering input from local stakeholders. The ultimate goal is to better understand the wants, needs, and challenges of the community so that the Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan can best facilitate sustainable and beneficial development activity.

One way for members of the public to provide input on this plan is to attend the Public Input Session on Monday, October 30th from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm in the gym at the AA Cole Elementary School in Constantia. Alternatively, residents and businesses can complete one of the surveys available on the “Economic Resiliency and Recovery Plan” project page on the www.norcog.org website.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...