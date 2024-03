ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – There will be a Meet the Candidate presentation at the APW Board of Education Budget Hearing on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

The following candidates have submitted petitions for the three board member vacancies: Karen Oakes ([email protected]), Brad Tanner ([email protected]), Michael Hale, Sr. ([email protected]), and John Britton ([email protected]).

The meeting will be live streamed. More details can be found at www.apwschools.org.

