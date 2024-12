ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District:

Good morning,

Long Range Planning and Finance Committee Meetings have been cancelled for this month. Policy, ESA, and Athletic committees will still be meeting on May 25th starting at 4:00 p.m. in the JSHS.

Thank you and enjoy your day.

