ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW CSD concerning a water issue at the elementary school:

Good evening APW Families,

The water issue at the Elementary school has been identified. Our buildings and ground employees are working on fixing it.

We anticipate opening school tomorrow May 5, as scheduled. Should there be any changes we will notify you in the morning.

Thank you, and have a good evening.

