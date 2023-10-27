APW Elementary Hosts Successful Trunk or Treat Event

ALTMAR, NY – The parking lot of the APW Elementary School was filled with ghouls, goblins, superheroes, princesses and more as students and their families participated in “Trunk or Treat”.

Staff members, parents and high school students volunteered their time and resources to decorate their trunks, get dressed up and pass out candy. They were joined by the West Amboy, Altmar, Parish and Williamstown volunteer fire departments who passed out treats from their fire trucks.

The courtyard was filled with games, a photo booth and fresh apple cider. To find their way to these activities, families had to follow a path made of milk jugs that were decorated by the students.

“This is our first year hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’ and we are amazed at the incredible turnout” said Elementary Principal Dawn Cooley. “Seeing all of the smiles has made everyone’s hard work worth it!”

APW Elementary staff came up with the idea for this event as part of their ongoing effort to merge the school and the community.

