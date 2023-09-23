APW Elementary Students Attend Uplifting Rock Concert

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – APW Elementary rebels recently rocked out alongside award-winning singer/songwriter Jared Campbell.

Donning their blue and gold, students packed the gymnasium to learn about being “Rebel Ready!”, as well as listen to their favorite performer sing about respect, responsibility, bully prevention, and kindness for all.

Campbell said his primary goal is to “encourage the students to walk away feeling ‘AWESOME’ about themselves, while understanding that everyone has value.”

Campbell has been acknowledged by Billboard Magazine as one of the top independent musicians in the northeast. He is from upstate New York with ties to Oswego County and has performed for thousands of people and schools across the country.

The concert was made possible through the Arts in Education program with CiTi BOCES.

