APW Holds Back-To-Back Open Houses

PARISH, NY – For the first time in two years, APW Elementary and APW Junior-Senior High School were able to open their doors and host in-person open house events. Both gatherings were well-attended, inviting local families into the new academic year.

APW JSHS held their open house on Oct. 5, greeting visitors with a host of informational tables from several school and community organizations. Parents were also invited to the auditorium to hear from Shane Ryan of the Jefferson County DARE program.

Ryan spoke heavily on the dangers of drugs and vaping within the APW community and beyond.

The following evening, APW Elementary hosted an open house of their own. In partnership with Catholic Charities, the school sponsored a car seat safety check in the parking lot to all participating families. Inside, community organizations like The Girl Scouts hosted informational tables while the cafeteria offered a warm meal of pasta, salads, and drinks.

“The hallways were full of excited students visiting classrooms, finding their artwork in the hallway and having dinner,” said Elementary Principal Dawn Cooley. “This was a very nice way to start our school year.”

