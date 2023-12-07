APW Student Government Hosts 37th Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner

The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown student government and members of the senior class recently continued the time-honored tradition of hosting the Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner.

With the help of administration and staff, the students were able to put together a delicious meal and an entertaining event for local senior citizens to enjoy.

The high school cafeteria was transformed into a formal dining room as guests were served turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, vegetables, rolls and homemade pumpkin pie. All food was prepared, cooked and served by the students.

The meal was accompanied by live music, jokes, beautiful harvest décor made by the elementary school and door prizes that were donated by local businesses, neighbors and staff members.

“This extraordinary event was well-attended and a great time was had by all,” said student government advisor, Beth Dunham. “I was extremely proud of everything the students did to ensure that the guests had a wonderful and memorable evening.”

