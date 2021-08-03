APW To Host Annual Stuff-A-Bus Distribution Event

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District will host its annual “Stuff-A-Bus” school supply distribution on August 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage located at 639 County Route 22, Parish, NY 13131.

The Stuff-A-Bus campaign is conducted by the United Way of Greater Oswego County for all nine school districts in the county. Each year, faculty members from the APW Central School District collaborate with the UWGOC in hopes to provide the necessary school supplies for students and families in need.

For more information about the event, please contact the APW Transportation Department at (315) 625-5242.

