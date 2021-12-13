Aqua Spa Float Center Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Pop-Up Shopping Event

OSWEGO – It was one year ago that Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon cutting to open the Aqua Spa Float Center in the City of Oswego. Owned and operated by Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi, this unique 6,500 square foot wellness center is marking its first anniversary on December 15, 2021.

To mark the occasion, Wilkinson and LeRoi are hosting a Pop-Up Shopping Event and Celebration—just in time for the holidays

“This year has been an absolute joy and our sanctuary has been so well-received by the community – we couldn’t be happier,” Wilkinson said. “We would like to invite the community in for this open house in hopes that they will continue their wellness journey with us.”

The Pop-Up Shopping Event is from 6pm to 8pm and includes live music from Cam Caruso, photo booth courtesy of Just Push Play Productions, celebratory t-shirt giveaway, complimentary hot cocoa bar courtesy of 3.21 Salads, create-your-own gift basket station and custom gift certificates. Tours will also be available throughout the night. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Mayor Billy Barlow says he will join in the celebration.

“The new Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique is a huge addition to downtown Oswego, the City of Oswego and Central New York, offering a spa experience and personal treatments that are highly sought after, but hard to find in our area,” Barlow said. “I’m so thrilled to see this state-of-the art, one-of-a-kind facility open right here in Oswego and thank Tammy Wilkinson, Terry LeRoi, Pathfinder Bank and all the partners who came together to make this development happen.”

“It’s truly an honor to share this wellness sanctuary with our community,” Wilkinson said. “Terry and I spent years researching only the best modalities that we felt could enhance our quality of life personally. We felt that these individual modalities were a gift and necessary for us to use in our everyday lives to enhance our wellness. Now, our hope is that our community will use this sanctuary to do the same.”

The event takes place at 120 E. First Street in Oswego, NY at 6 p.m.. See more event details on Facebook.

About Aqua Spa Float Center

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique is located in the back of the former education building, now owned by Pathfinder Bank, at 120 East First Street, overlooking the Oswego River. The wellness center is offering free tours, accepting appointment reservations and has gift certificates and spa packages available for purchase. To learn more about the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique, call 315-207-2080 or visit their website at aquaspafloatcenter.com.

