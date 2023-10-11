Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique To Host Open House with Their Team of Medical Professionals in Honor of IV Drip Therapy Launch

Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center is hosting an IV Therapy Open House for the community to get familiar with their newest offering – IV Drip Therapy.

Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi are thrilled to invite community members to come mingle and get to know their talented team of Medical Professionals lead by Dr. Carlos Dator, Jr. with his IV Hydration Nurses, Stephanie Gunther and Jennifer Moshier.

“We hope the community will join us and ask any questions they may have as we share our knowledge and insights about this cutting-edge modality,” explained Wilkinson.

This event comes as the wellness boutique announced a partnership with Doctor Carlos Dator Jr, MD as the Wellness Center’s Medical Director in July. The team has been testing out the new modality model and are now in full swing with IV services offered every Sunday and Monday from 10am to 3pm.

The Open House takes place on Sunday, October 22 from 2pm to 4pm at the Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique, 120 E. First Street, Oswego NY.

IV nutritional therapy (a.k.a intravenous therapy, IV nutrition, IV therapy or IV nutrient therapy) is a type of therapy commonly used for its wide range of health benefits, which can include anti-aging, improved immune system, minimized anxiety, improved symptoms of hangovers and more.

This event includes refreshments, product sampling, contests and giveaways (enter to win a 3-pack of IV treatments) and complimentary services (massage chair, PBM | Red Light Therapy, Oxygen Bar).

Event details can be found on the Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique Facebook Page, the LifeBar Therapeutics Facebook Page and at https://bit.ly/IV-Event-Oswego.

About Aqua Spa Float Center

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique is located in the back of the former education building at 120 East First Street, overlooking the Oswego River. The 6,500 square foot wellness center offers float therapy, cryotherapy (cold therapy), infrared sauna, salt therapy, massage chairs, red light therapy, oxygen bar and has an all-natural, holistic aesthetics department.

To learn more about the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique, call 315-207-2080 or visit their website at aquaspafloatcenter.com.

