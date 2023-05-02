CANTON, NY – Nearly 200 SUNY Canton students received academic awards at the Paula Bouchard Jacques Honors Convocation.

The event is named annually for a retired faculty member who contributed significantly to the college, its students, and the greater north country region. Professor Jacques taught in the college’s Nursing program for 37 years.

“Throughout her career and retirement, Professor Jacques has valued the importance of her relationships with colleagues, students and her community,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “As we gather today to recognize and celebrate your academic achievements, I encourage you to reflect on the importance of cultivating strong relationships with those around you.”

Professor Jacques emphasized the importance of the three C’s while teaching. Her adage included confidence, competence and caring. “For today, there are two more C’s,” Jacques told the audience. “Celebration of your achievements, and congratulations, we are proud of you.”

Area students recognized at Honors Convocation include

Sarah P. Balcom, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Lacona, NY (13083).

Marley Yerdon, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Redfield, NY (13437).

